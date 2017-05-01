8 people injured in San Diego mass shooting

Police officers have shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at a San Diego apartment complex on Sunday, leaving several people in critical condition, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The unidentified man shot eight people near a gated pool area at the La Jolla Crossroads complex in San Diego at around 6 p.m. local time, the department said.

The gunman is believed to have reloaded his weapon at least once, according to police.

The department did not offer specific details on the victims’ injuries, but several of them are believed to be in critical condition, authorities said.

It’s unknown if the gunman, described as a white male who was wearing shorts, was a resident of the complex.

"At this time there is no known threat, however, we are confirming the area is safe. Please shelter in place," the San Diego Police Department said in a tweet late Sunday.