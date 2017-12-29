People turn boiling water into snow in new video craze

Dec 29, 2017, 10:39 AM ET
PHOTO: To display just how cold it actually was, Kerrilyn Esselink, of the Manitou Weather Station Fishing Lodge, threw a mug full of water over her head against the setting sun. The water froze instantly as it was lifted upwards by the windPlayManitou Weather Station Fishing Lodge/Facebook
WATCH People throw boiling water into freezing air to prove how cold it is

As if there isn't enough snow on the ground in some of the coldest parts of the country, cold weather fans are helping to make some more.

The latest video craze that seems to have spread as fast as the winter winds shows people throwing water into the frigid air, causing it to immediately turn into snow.

PHOTO: A daughter burst into laughter as her father surprised himself with a faceful of snow and fell over while attempting a science experiment in freezing temperatures in Hewitt, New Jersey, on December 28, 2017.@sarabrunoo/twitter
A daughter burst into laughter as her father surprised himself with a faceful of snow and fell over while attempting a science experiment in freezing temperatures in Hewitt, New Jersey, on December 28, 2017.

Many of the daredevils, like one person at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, use boiling water to show the extent of how quickly and dramatically the water temperature can change.

In that case, hurricane force winds in the area made it feel as if the frosty minus 31 degree weather was really minus 84 degrees.

PHOTO:Amy Fogarty took a pot of boiling water and tossed it into the cold air outside her home along Lake Superior. The water freezes instantly mid-air, and falls to the ground as ice. David Fogarty
PHOTO:Amy Fogarty took a pot of boiling water and tossed it into the cold air outside her home along Lake Superior. The water freezes instantly mid-air, and falls to the ground as ice.

The water trick has also worked in other places that aren't quite that cold. Videos from Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey and Ontario, Canada, all show similar stunning results.

