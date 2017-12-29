People turn boiling water into snow in new video craze

As if there isn't enough snow on the ground in some of the coldest parts of the country, cold weather fans are helping to make some more.

The latest video craze that seems to have spread as fast as the winter winds shows people throwing water into the frigid air, causing it to immediately turn into snow.

Many of the daredevils, like one person at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, use boiling water to show the extent of how quickly and dramatically the water temperature can change.

In that case, hurricane force winds in the area made it feel as if the frosty minus 31 degree weather was really minus 84 degrees.

The water trick has also worked in other places that aren't quite that cold. Videos from Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey and Ontario, Canada, all show similar stunning results.