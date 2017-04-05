A new Pepsi ad featuring fashion model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner participating in a glamorous photo shoot as the streets around her flood with political protestors has sparked a debate on social media.

The ad shows Jenner, 21, ditching her high-fashion photo shoot to join the masses and then appearing to bring an end to the protest by sharing a Pepsi with a police officer. When the officer drinks the Pepsi, the crowd erupts in applause.

A description of the ad on Pepsi Global's YouTube channel describes the commercial as "a short film about the moments when we decide to let go, choose to act, follow our passion and nothing holds us back."

Critics called out the ad for being in bad taste, specifically the police officer scene, which critics said was a cultural appropriation of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Social media users made comparisons between the image of Jenner and the police officer to a widely-circulated photo of "Black Lives Matter" protester Ieshia Evans when she approached police at a July 2016 demonstration in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

I'm boycotting all @Pepsi products until they apologize for this blasphemy. Here's a list of their brands: https://t.co/9Rf91nLVyX pic.twitter.com/HsvUvj27Bl — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 5, 2017

how nice of Kendall Jenner to stop in the middle of her photo shoot to end social injustices by giving that cop a Pepsi ?? MLK who? Rosa who? — reggie (@1942bs) April 4, 2017

Twitter users also called the video "tasteless" and said the ad takes advantage of "serious issues and movements to sell soda."

@KendallJenner @pepsi shocked + confused why @pepsi and @KendallJenner EVER thought this would be an effective/powerful ad campaign. Tasteless and offensive — Megan (@megan6786) April 5, 2017

I've been studying commercials for 30 years. Kendall's Pepsi ad is legitimately the worst one I've ever seen. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 4, 2017

The protest ad likely came from a desire by Pepsi to be more relevant with a younger demographic, according to Larry Hackett, an entertainment expert and a former editor-in-chief of People magazine.

"You can imagine the meeting where Pepsi was saying, ‘We need to be more relevant. Young people aren’t drinking enough soda. They’re drinking pomegranate juice and sports drinks. Let’s get relevant,'" Hackett said today on "Good Morning America." "So people went back and they looked at their focus group interviews and they looked at their bar graphs about the various metrics of what young people want."

He continued, "It was created in some Frankenstein lab of advertising and this is what you ended up with. What Pepsi wanted was relevance and association with young people. They’re now going to become the laughingstock of young people."

Pepsi defended the ad by saying it reflects people from different walks of life coming together in the spirit of harmony.

Hackett predicts the backlash will not hurt Jenner as the face of the soda company, but will be a warning for marketers.

"She’s just in the commercial. This isn’t her fault," Hackett said of Jenner. "I think it’s going to be a cautionary tale for a lot of other marketers who have to be very careful about how they try to sell things."