'Pharma-bro' Martin Shkreli should forfeit Wu Tang Clan album: Federal prosecutors

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive known as “pharma-bro,” returns to Brooklyn federal court Friday where prosecutors will argue he should forfeit his Wu Tang Clan album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.”

Richard Drew/AP, FILE

Shkreli bought the rare album at auction for nearly $2 million. Federal prosecutors said he should relinquish it, along with $5 million in cash and other assets, as part of his conviction for securities fraud.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Images

"The Court should hold Shkreli financially accountable for his criminal conduct," the government’s forfeiture request said.

Shkreli, best known for hiking the price of a life-saving drug when he was a pharmaceutical executive and for trolling critics on social media, was convicted of securities fraud related to two hedge funds he controlled. The $7.3 million the government is seeking in forfeiture “represents a conservative computation of the proceeds Shkreli personally obtained as a result of his three different securities fraud crimes of conviction,” prosecutors wrote.

Julie Jacobson/AP, FILE

The government asked the court to order Shkreli to forfeit $5 million in cash, which is currently in an E*Trade brokerage account; his interest in Turing Pharmaceuticals; the album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin;” the album “The Carter V” by Lil Wayne; an Enigma machine; and a Picasso painting.

Shkreli's attorneys argued none of what the government wants Shkreli to relinquish was obtained with tainted money.

"Mr. Shkreli was paid a mere $26,000 for two years of work, lived with his parents and often slept in his office," defense attorney Benjamin Brafman wrote in a letter opposing the government’s request.

The oral arguments on forfeiture precede Shkreli’s sentencing on March 9.