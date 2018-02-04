Philadelphia Eagles top New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl

The underdog Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots, 41-33, Sunday night, to win their first Super Bowl title ever.

The victory over the dynasty Patriots was pulled out after Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham stripped New England quarterback Tom Brady in the last minutes of the contest, setting up rookie kicker Jake Elliot to knock through a 44-yard field goal with just over a minute left.

The Eagles were a heavy underdog in Super Bowl LII as the NFC squad, led by an untested coach with only two years at the reins, was relying on a backup quarterback, 29-year-old Nick Foles, who had never won a playoff game before this season.

Foles was thrust into the starting role after MVP contender Carson Wentz went out for the season when he suffered a torn ACL and LCL in a week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

On Sunday, Foles proved to be a marksman quarterback. He led the team by executing gutsy offensive plays and benefited from an unrelenting defense that came through when it mattered most against the powerful Patriots.

In his first Super Bowl, Foles threw for three touchdowns and yielded 373 yards, and became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to catch a touchdown pass.

The upset win over the Patriots is something that few experts or insiders saw coming. Most narratives had the Patriots coming to Minneapolis and devastating the Eagles to collect their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

The matchup was touted as a David versus Goliath: The almost unflappable Patriots had been there before.

They had the same talents, led by the quite possibly the best quarterback to ever play the game, "Touchdown" Tom Brady and his mastermind coach Bill Belichick.

For his part, Brady threw three touchdowns and racked up 505 yards. But his fumble late in the fourth quarter was too much for even him to overcome.

The Eagles, who had never won a Super Bowl, barely held off the Atlanta Falcons, 15-10, in the playoffs, but then made a statement when they blew out the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7, in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles joined the 2012 New York Giants as the only teams to defeat the Patriots in a Super Bowl in the 21st century.

Hours before they brought down the champion Patriots, Philadelphia policemen seemed to prognosticate the win.

Hours before they brought down the champion Patriots, Philadelphia policemen seemed to prognosticate the win.

Police were seen greasing traffic light poles in the City of Brotherly Love to prevent people celebrating the win from climbing them.

It took a bit of razzle-dazzle to bring the favorite Patriots down to size.

Toward the end of the first half, the Eagles faced a fourth and goal at the 1-yard line and went for it.

Foles motioned out of the backfield and feigned that he was calling an audible, but then booked it to the end zone as his rookie, undrafted running back Corey Clement caught the snap.

Clement then handed the football off to the bulking tight end Trey Burton who with his right hand tossed it to Foles to put six on the scoreboard, and give them a sizeable 22-12 lead at halftime.