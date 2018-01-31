Philippine couple takes wedding photos in front of active volcano

Jan 31, 2018, 8:54 AM ET
PHOTO: A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 24, 2018.PlayRomeo Ranoco/Reuters
A Philippine couple's wedding photos featured a beaming bride and groom, fancy wedding attire, and the active Mayon volcano. The couple posed in front of the volcano and steam can be seen escaping from the top.

The couple tied the knot at Our Lady of the Gate Parish church on Jan. 25, just six miles away from the volcano.

The Mayon volcano has been active for the past month.

PHOTO: A view of Mayon Volcano erupts anew in the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 24, 2018. Mayon volcano located in eastern Philippines and active over the last 10 days spewed fresh lava and ash in two new eruptions a day earlier. Francis R. Malasig/EPA
A view of Mayon Volcano erupts anew in the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 24, 2018. Mayon volcano located in eastern Philippines and active over the last 10 days spewed fresh lava and ash in two new eruptions a day earlier.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the public is strongly advised against entering a five-mile radius of the volcano.

