A Philippine couple's wedding photos featured a beaming bride and groom, fancy wedding attire, and the active Mayon volcano. The couple posed in front of the volcano and steam can be seen escaping from the top.

The couple tied the knot at Our Lady of the Gate Parish church on Jan. 25, just six miles away from the volcano.

The Mayon volcano has been active for the past month.

Francis R. Malasig/EPA

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the public is strongly advised against entering a five-mile radius of the volcano.