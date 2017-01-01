American civil rights campaigner, Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1964. Reg Lancaster/Getty Images

American civil rights leader and minister, the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. in his vestments as pastor of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, mid 1950s. New York Times Co./Getty Images

Civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. relaxes at home with his wife Coretta and first child Yolanda in May 1956, in Montgomery, Ala. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaks on the telephone after encountering a white mob protesting against the Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Ala., May 26, 1961. Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King lead a march down the center of a street, circa 1960s. Getty Images

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his iconic "I Have a Dream " speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 1963. PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Walk To Freedom marchers including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, and Detroit Mayor Jerome P. Cavanaugh march for racial equality, Detroit, June 1, 1963. Francis Miller/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders pose below the Lincoln Statue at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 1963. PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Aug. 28, 1963. AP Photo

Martin Luther King waves to supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial Aug. 28, 1963, in Washington, during the "March on Washington". AFP/Getty Images

Martin Luther King Jr. waves with his children, Yolanda and Martin Luther III, from the 'Magic Skyway' ride at the Worlds Fair, New York City, Aug . 12, 1964. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Dr. Martin Luther King waves to the crowds as he drives in a motorcade on the way to make a speech at the 'Illinois Rally for Civil Rights' at Soldier Field, June 21, 1964 in Chicago. Ted Williams/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is greeted by an unidentified friend outside a home in Montgomery where he stayed prior to the final day of the Selma to Montgomery march, circa 1965. His wife, Coretta Scott King stands to the left. Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images

Marchers, hand in hand, walk past a fellow marcher waving an American flag, during the Selma to Montgomery march, held in support of voter rights, March 1965. Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King lead others during the Selma to Montgomery march held in support of voter rights, March, 1965. Among those with them are Reverend Ralph Abernathy (second from left, smiling) and Pulitzer-Prize scientist, Ralph Bunche. Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images

The Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. makes a speech at a church in Selma, Alabama, March 27, 1965. AFP/Getty Images

President Lyndon B. Johnson hands a pen to civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the signing of the Voting Rights Act as officials look on behind them in Washington, Aug. 6, 1965. Washington Bureau/Getty Images

Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaks in New York, Oct. 16, 1965. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., is accompanied by famed pediatrician Dr. Benjamin Spock, left, Father Frederick Reed, right, and union leader Cleveland Robinson, March 16, 1967, during an anti-Vietnam War demonstration in New York. AFP/Getty Images

Former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy walks through the streets with Civil Rights activist Bernard Lee during the funeral procession of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated, April 9, 1968, in Atlanta. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Reverend Martin Luther King Sr. and his wife Alberta King, the parents of assassinated civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his widow Coretta Scott King, listen to ceremonies at Morehouse College during a memorial service, April 9, 1968, in Atlanta. New York Times Co./Getty Images

A large crowd of mourners follow the casket of Dr Martin Luther King Jr through the streets of Atlanta, Georgia. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during its dedication, Oct. 16, 2011, in Washington. Obama hailed the "moral imagination" and "hopeful vision" of Martin Luther King at a Washington ceremony attended by thousands to dedicate a monument to the slain civil rights icon. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images