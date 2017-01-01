Nadira Mohamed is seen at her home in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 24, 2017. Nadira's family came to the United States as refugees when she was 3 years old. Sarah Blesener/Redux

Nadira Mohamed walks back to her home with groceries in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 24, 2017. Nadira's family immigrated to the United States as refugees when she was three-years old. Sarah Blesener/Redux

Balqiis and her son, Akhmed, dance in their apartment, Feb. 20, 2017, Minneapolis. Balqiis moved to the United States as a refugee in the 1990s. She lives with her husband, Mohamed, and their son. Sarah Blesener/Redux

The Somali Student Association at the University of Minnesota hosts an event commemorating the Ogaden massacre in 1994 in a Somali region of Ethiopia, Feb. 23, 2017, Minneapolis. Sarah Blesener/Redux

Students perform a skit portraying the fight over the centuries for leadership in Somalia at an event celebrating the newly elected president of Somalia, Feb. 26, 2017, Minneapolis. Thousands gather at the Minneapolis Convention Center to celebrate the first newly elected president in Somalia in decades, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. Sarah Blesener/Redux

A group of self-organized students and young adults film a short clip on the famine in Somalia with the aim of raising funds, Feb. 20, 2017, Minneapolis. Sarah Blesener/Redux

A group of students gather at the Somali mall, otherwise known as Karmel, in Minneapolis, Feb. 20, 2017. Karmel attracts many individuals from the Somali community, offering a hub of local foods and home to over 200 vendors. Sarah Blesener/Redux

Friends cheer as an all-female Somali student team competes at Bottineau Field Park, Feb. 25, 2017, Minneapolis. The girls meet weekly at the Brian Coyle Center, which offers programs supporting young Muslim and Somali girls to be active in sports. Sarah Blesener/Redux