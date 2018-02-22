Police arrest suspect linked to murder of 2-year-old in Chicago

Authorities late Wednesday night arrested a person of interest linked to the murder of a 2-year-old boy found in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood earlier that day.

The suspect was apprehended in Kankakee County during a traffic stop by police and FBI agents and will be returned to Chicago for questioning, said Anthony Guglielmi, a Chicago Police Department spokesman.

BREAKING: A person of interest in today's domestic murder of a toddler was taken into custody now by @FBIChicago and @ILStatePolice in Kankakee County following traffic stop. Man will be returned to Chicago to be interrogated by Detectives. pic.twitter.com/TExWndhtWg — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2018

Police were called to an apartment building around 2 p.m. and found the toddler unresponsive when they went inside an upper residence.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering severe trauma from lacerations and stab wounds, police said.

A source told ABC affiliate WLS-TV the boy may have been found in a bag.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Mateo Garcia.

"It's very hard to see this kind of situation around this neighborhood. It's very hard," said Rafael Abrago, who lives nearby.

"To hear something like this, to come outside and see all the cars, and the family across the street, it's kinda sad," Quen Shoda Howard, another neighbor, added.