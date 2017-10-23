Authorities are searching for a former Cleveland police officer who allegedly cut off his GPS tracker and they say is on the run, one week before he is set to go on trial for rape and kidnapping.

Tommie Griffin, 52, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for the bond violation, according to Pete Elliott of the U.S. Marshals Service.

He is considered armed and dangerous, Elliott said.

Griffin was arrested for rape, assault and kidnapping after allegedly attacking his girlfriend in January, The Associated Press said. He allegedly pistol-whipped her and fired two shots next to her, the AP said.

Griffin resigned from the department, Cleveland police told ABC News.

He pleaded not guilty, his attorney, Patrick Leary, told ABC News. Leary declined to comment further.

Griffin's trial is set to begin on Oct. 30.

Police said Griffin, of Parma, Ohio, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Rachel Katz contributed to this report.