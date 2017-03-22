Police officer, 3 other people killed in Wisconsin shooting rampage

Four people including a police officer were killed in Wisconsin Wednesday after a domestic dispute escalated into shootings at three different locations -- a bank, a law firm and an apartment complex -- and a dramatic standoff between police and the suspect, officials said.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

Around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a "domestic situation" at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. When they arrived, police discovered two people had been shot. The suspect was not there.

Police then received a call about 10 minutes later from the law firm Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks in nearby Schofield, where the suspect killed one person.

Then at 1:30, another person was killed at an apartment complex in Weston, where the suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment.

After a few hours of negotiations, there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was injured and transported to local hospital in an unknown condition.

Nearby schools and a hospital went on lockdown. The lockdowns were later lifted.

At some point during the events, an officer with the Everest Metro Police Department was fatally shot. Everest Metro is a small, 27-officer force that serves Schofield and Weston.

Our hearts are heavy for all of the victims of today's horrific events. We especially send our prayers to our neighbors at EMPD. ?? pic.twitter.com/Z18v6M5OGD — Wausau Police Dept (@WausauPD) March 23, 2017

Police did not provide any further details about the office, nor the other victims or suspect.