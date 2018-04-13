Police officer shot and killed serving warrant in Cape Cod town

A police officer was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while serving a warrant in the Cape Cod town of Barnstable, Massachusetts.

Yarmouth police officer Sean Gannon, 32, was one of a number of officials from Yarmouth, Barnstable and the Massachusetts state police who came under fire when serving a warrant in the Barnstable village of Marston Mills, Massachusetts, at about 2:30 p.m.

Gannon was shot and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

With a heavy heart ??, our condolences go out tonight to our brothers & sisters of the @yarmouthpolice & to Officer Sean Gannon's family & friends. We are also praying tonight for the recovery of Officer Gannon's K9 partner, who was also injured in today's tragic incident.#LODD pic.twitter.com/9ITeLFi3bq — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2018

"Sean was a wonderful, wonderful young man. And I'm not just saying that. The sky was the limit for him," Frederickson said. "We're going to miss him terribly. Our department is going to miss him terribly."

Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, Mass., was taken into custody, according to authorities. The 29-year-old will be charged with murder, according to the district attorney.

WCVB

Gannon was Yarmouth's first full-time K-9 patrol officer, and his dog, Nero, was also shot in the incident, according to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB. Nero was shot in the side of the face and will undergo surgery on Friday, WCVB reported.

Gannon joined the Yarmouth Police Department in 2010, according to WCVB.