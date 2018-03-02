Police officer, wife shot dead at Central Michigan University dorm; suspect at large

Mar 2, 2018, 4:02 PM ET
PHOTO: Authorities stand on the campus of Central Michigan University during a search for a suspect, in Mount Pleasant, Mich., March 2, 2018.PlayLisa Yanick Litwiller/The Morning Sun via AP
An Illinois police officer and his wife were shot dead at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant this morning, according to an Illinois politician.

The suspected shooter is still at large, according to the university, who added that "police believe the situation started from a domestic situation."

Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife were the victims, according to Illinois State Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch. Police have not confirmed their identities.

No students, faculty or staff were injured in the incident at Campbell Hall, a dorm building, according to the school.

PHOTO: Central Michigan Universitys Campbell Hall, March 2, 2018.WXYZ
Central Michigan University's Campbell Hall, March 2, 2018.

PHOTO: A scene outside of Campbell Hall at Central Michigan University, March 2, 2018.Grant Palmanteer/Twitter
A scene outside of Campbell Hall at Central Michigan University, March 2, 2018.

The suspect, 19-year-old James Eric Davis, is considered armed and dangerous, the school said.

University police said the suspect was caught on camera fleeing the area.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the community's help to find him.

A police department had contact with the suspect Thursday night, and at some point in the night, he was taken to a hospital, university police said.

The campus was on lockdown this morning and students posted on social media images of their barricaded dorm room doors and video of the school's alert message.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said, "The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus."

