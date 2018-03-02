An Illinois police officer and his wife were shot dead at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant this morning, according to an Illinois politician.

The suspected shooter is still at large, according to the university, who added that "police believe the situation started from a domestic situation."

Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife were the victims, according to Illinois State Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch. Police have not confirmed their identities.

The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home. A sad day in Bellwood and across the 7th District. My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife who were shot and killed this morning. May they RIP. pic.twitter.com/B0cykAxFVv — Emanuel Chris Welch (@RepChrisWelch) March 2, 2018

No students, faculty or staff were injured in the incident at Campbell Hall, a dorm building, according to the school.

Police: two dead after Campbell Hall shooting. pic.twitter.com/EMcbfH0l7v — CM Life (@CMLIFE) March 2, 2018

The suspect, 19-year-old James Eric Davis, is considered armed and dangerous, the school said.

University police said the suspect was caught on camera fleeing the area.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the community's help to find him.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

A police department had contact with the suspect Thursday night, and at some point in the night, he was taken to a hospital, university police said.

The campus was on lockdown this morning and students posted on social media images of their barricaded dorm room doors and video of the school's alert message.

My door should NOT look like this right now. pic.twitter.com/4NG9aMqjNy — Sydney (@MooSquidSyd) March 2, 2018

If you’re on the CMU campus please stay inside! Stay safe everyone. This is terrifying to wake up to. pic.twitter.com/xImaUfDdIA — Liv (@Oliviaps17) March 2, 2018

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said, "The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus."