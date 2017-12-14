2 police officers shot near St. Louis, suspect barricaded

Two police officers were shot Thursday morning in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, officials said.

The uniformed members of the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department were shot after an encounter with a suspect at about 7:15 a.m. local time. Both officers were expected to survive, according to St. Louis County Police Department spokesman Benjamin Granda.

The suspect was barricaded in a building on Bellefontaine Road and the St. Louis County Police Department is on scene, Granda said. The investigation is ongoing.

ABC News' Rachel Katz and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.