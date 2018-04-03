Police respond to active shooter at YouTube's California headquarters

Police are responding to an active shooter at the YouTube headquarters in California's Bay Area, authorities say, cautioning people to stay away.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Employees tweeted that an active shooter was in the building and that people inside had barricaded themselves in rooms. Some employees were later evacuated.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

One employee, Todd Sherman, tweeted that he was sitting in a meeting when he heard rumbling from what he first thought was an earthquake but was really people nearby who were running away.

Sherman said that after someone told him that "there was a person with a gun," he "looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs."

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Aerial footage showed people coming out of the building with their hands in the air, surrounded by a heavy police presence. Officers in bulletproof vests were then seen entering the building.

Police were seen patting down people outside after they left the building.

For folks interested in the shooting at my office building, I'm safe and hopefully my colleagues are too pic.twitter.com/wSaM6HxjHg — Ashok (@adrasakka) April 3, 2018

The San Bruno Police Department confirmed that police activity was occurring at the building and asked people to stay out of the area.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

About 1,700 people work on the YouTube campus, ABC San Francisco station KGO reported. It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and California Highway Patrol are responding to the scene, and the FBI's office in San Francisco is closely monitoring the incident.

Google, which is the parent company of YouTube, said in a statement that it is coordinating with authorities and will release information as it becomes available.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

