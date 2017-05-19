Police are searching for a 20-year-old student at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, who has not been seen for more than two days.

Aalaap Narasipura, 20, was last seen in Sage Hall on Cornell’s campus Wednesday morning between 2 and 3 a.m. ET, according to the Cornell University Police Department.

State and local authorities from multiple agencies have searched Narasipura’s residence, academic spaces and regular routes of travel as well as adjacent natural areas and gorges around the Ivy League university, but have yet to find any evidence of his whereabouts, police said.

Cornell University Police

Police released a photo and description of Narasipura in hopes that members of the public who may have recently seen him can provide any leads. The student is described as a dark-skinned male, 5-feet-9 inches tall, 121 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Narasipura was last seen wearing shorts and a flannel shirt with bright blue socks and leather sandals. He may have been carrying an earth-tone backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Narasipura’s whereabouts should contact the Cornell University Police Department at 607-255-111.