Police searching for suspect who killed teen during apparent Craigslist transaction

Miami-Dade police are looking for the suspect or suspects connected to the death of a 19-year-old student athlete who was shot and killed on June 14 during an apparent Craigslist transaction, police said.

Brian Brown, 19, was shot around 3:04 p.m. local time, according to police. Relatives told ABC affiliate WPLG that Brown, who graduated high school a week before his death, was shot three times in the back over what they believe to be a Craigslist transaction.

According to WPLG, relatives said Brown advertised video games and a Play Station on Craigslist to sell. They said he went to go meet the person who was supposed to buy the items from him when the shooting happened.

The teen's dad, Craig Brown, told ABC News that his son's girlfriend was with him at the time of the incident. Brian Brown's girlfriend drove him to Jackson North Medical Center before he was transferred to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Brian Brown, who played football, had received a full scholarship to Merced College and was excited to head off to school after recently going dorm room shopping, his dad told WPLG. He was expected to leave for school in California on July 1.

"He was getting ready for it, staying in shape, and everyone, his teammates, friends, everyone was talking about it. He was ready to go," Craig Brown said.

Craig Brown described his son as a very lovable person and told WPLG, "I can say at least 200 to 300 people have come here to hug me and told me what a great kid he was, and how much love he just had for everyone."

"I don't know how I'm going to live without Brian," the teen's mother, Landcy Brown, told WPLG.

Detective Robin Pinkard told ABC News that as of Tuesday afternoon no arrest has been made in the shooting death of Brown and that they "are still seeking assistance from the community."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-471-2500 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A cash reward up to $3,000 is offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest.