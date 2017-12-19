Could Positive Train Control have prevented deadly Amtrak crash?

Even before arriving on the scene of Monday's Amtrak crash south of Seattle, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said they would look at whether a safety technology called Positive Train Control could have prevented the crash.

That question became more pressing after federal investigators said late Monday night that the train was going approximately 50 mph faster than the speed limit on the section of track where it derailed, killing at least three people and sending more than 90 to the hospital.

NTSB investigators will spend the next seven to ten days at the crash site collecting information they will review for typically more than a year before meeting publicly in Washington, D.C. to determine why and how the crash occurred.

But news of the excessive speed of the train will without doubt spark speculation long before an official determination of contributing factors and probable causes.

On a call with reporters Monday afternoon, Amtrak President and co-Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson said PTC-- designed in part to prevent trains from approaching curves too quickly-- was not yet active for the start of the new Amtrak route on Monday.

Department of Transportation

PTC can automatically slow a train traveling dangerously fast-- a factor in a number of deadly derailments, including a 2015 Amtrak crash in Philadelphia that killed eight people.

It was a 2008 crash in California killing 25 that pushed lawmakers to mandate railroad companies complete installation by the end of 2015, but Congress has twice pushed back that deadline--first to the end of 2018-- and now railroads can apply for a deadline extension until 2020. Federal investigators have said the technology probably would have prevented the fatal 2015 Philadelphia derailment.

“This five-year extension of life-saving technology is way too long, with way too little guarantee that PTC implementation will get done,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D- Conn., said at the time of the first extension.

The railroads got their wish after calling the original seven-year deadline "arbitrary" and "unworkable."

The NTSB has urged railroads not to apply for extensions, saying that would put the traveling public at risk.

“The NTSB has been recommending positive train control for 40 years,” NTSB Member Bella Dinh-Zarr reminded reporters in Hoboken after a deadly NJ Transit accident in 2016. Dinh-Zarr is the board member currently assigned to the NTSB "Go-Team" investigating Monday's Amtrak crash.

Investigators will likely wait until the end of the probe to announce what could or could not have prevented the accident.

According to the most recent Department of Transportation progress report, Amtrak has installed PTC technology on 67% of their tracks and 49% of their locomotives. The Northeast Corridor, the busiest stretch of Amtrak service in the country, has PTC fully installed.

Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.