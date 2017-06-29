Pregnant SUV driver arrested after allegedly running down suspected thief

A pregnant woman was arrested in North Carolina Wednesday after she allegedly mowed down an alleged thief with her SUV in a Walmart parking lot, police said.

After an investigation, police said that Christine Braswell, 26, of Canton, was returning to her parked car outside a Walmart in Asheville Wednesday afternoon when she saw a man enter her unattended, unsecured vehicle and rummage through her purse. When Braswell confronted the man, he dropped the purse and ran across the parking lot in an attempt to flee, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Braswell, who told authorities she is pregnant, then got into her 1999 Ford Explorer and chased the man, eventually striking him with her car, police said.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Robert Raines of Leicester, suffered cuts and abrasions from the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Asheville Police Department spokesman Wallace Welch.

Asheville Police Dept.

The Asheville Police Department charged Braswell with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and transported her to the Buncombe County Detention Facility. The Asheville Police Department has issued warrants for Raines for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering a motor vehicle, as well as damage to property, according to Welch.

It’s unclear whether they’ve entered pleas.

ABC Asheville affiliate WLOS-TV captured exclusive footage of the alleged incident and interviewed Braswell afterward. The expecting mother said she ran over Raines because she was unable to pursue the man on foot after he allegedly took off with her purse.

"He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him," Braswell told the station. "Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It's not right, it's not fair."