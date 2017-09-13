What President Trump has said about Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi

Sep 13, 2017, 7:16 PM ET
President Donald Trump is going to be having dinner with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi at the White House tonight -- and there could be some awkward dinner conversation.

Trump has repeatedly blasted both Democrats in the past.

Pelosi, the House minority leader, has been in Trump's cross-hairs less frequently than Schumer, the Senate minority leader -- but both have faced the president's ire.

As a fellow New Yorker, Trump has interacted frequently with Schumer through the years, and has even made political contributions to him, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

But that hasn't stopped the president from taking him to task.

Trump gave Schumer a slew of nicknames, including "Head Clown," "Fake Tears" and "Cryin' Chuck."

He has also called Schumer a bad leader, not a natural leader, poor leader, and someone who was leading the Democrats to doom.

In spite of those insults, Trump did compare Schumer favorably to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

"I have always had a good relationship with Chuck Schumer. He is far smarter than Harry R and has the ability to get things done. Good news!" he wrote on Twitter in November after the election.

As for Pelosi, Trump has sarcastically criticized her leadership in one tweet, and linked her with Schumer as a form of insult in another.

"I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party – and please let Cryin’ Chuck stay!" Trump wrote in a June tweet.

In March, he called for them both to be investigated: "I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it."

Tonight's dinner is not the first time that the Democratic pair have made a trip to the White House in recent weeks. The last time they were at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, they agreed to a plan to repeal the debt ceiling.

PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer makes a point to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office prior to his departure from the White House Sept. 6, 2017 in Washington.Alex Wong/Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer makes a point to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office prior to his departure from the White House Sept. 6, 2017 in Washington.

The topics that are reportedly going to be discussed tonight include protections for Dreamers under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and efforts to stabilize the health care insurance markets, according to sources familiar with the meeting.