Protest planned after fatal shooting of unarmed Sacramento man

Demonstrators in Sacramento are planning to gather Thursday evening to protest the death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark, who was killed in his grandmother's backyard over the weekend after two police officers fired 20 shots at him.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento is hosting the demonstration, which will take place a Sacramento City Hall, according to the Facebook event titled "Turn Up - for [Stephon] Clark!"

"We are tired of Sacramento law enforcement killing us!" the event description reads. "We are tired of talking and meeting and sitting trying to convince our elected officials that there needs to be change!"

On Sunday night, police were responding to reports of a black male breaking into a car and hiding in a backyard, officials said.

When the responding officers arrived at the scene, they said Clark advanced toward them with an object in his hand, police said. Initial reports said Clark was armed with a gun and then later a "toolbar."

But the only object found on Clark was a cellphone, police later said.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Police released body camera footage from the shooting on Wednesday night as well as thermal-imaging video from a Sacramento Sheriff's Department helicopter, which shows Clark running from a neighbor's yard and onto his grandmother's property.

After police are seen running down a driveway after Clark and taking cover at the edge of the building, they yell several times for Clark to stop and show them his hands before several shots are fired.

Chopper video shows Clark moving toward the officers before the shooting, but it is unclear whether his arms were extended.

Organizers wrote on the event page that they waited until the video was released to schedule a protest.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg praised the city's efforts to remain transparent by releasing the video but also said "it is not fair" to "render a judgment on the specifics in this case until more facts are known that explain what we all saw in the video."

Steinberg also encouraged the community to make sure voices heard, emphasizing his desire to make sure this kind of death never happens again.

"It is vital that we give voice to the pain in our community, especially the African-American community," he said. "There is far too much history, too much pain, not to say loud and clear the death of one more young man of color is one too many."

Clark's death comes less than two years after Joseph Mann, another unarmed Sacramento man, was shot and killed by police in July 2016.