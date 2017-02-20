Rainy start to the year in Northern California continues

Following years of drought, parts of Northern California have experienced a deluge of rain so far in 2017.

Rain, heavy at times, is expected throughout today in the region, before tapering to scattered showers overnight, according to ABC News meteorologists.

Around the area of the Oroville Dam, where residents were forced to evacuate last week following concerns that the structure could falter, 1 to 2 inches of rain were expected, and the area surrounding nearby mountains could get as much as 5 inches or more, meteorologists said.

Following the rain, wind gusts this evening and overnight could create downed trees, power lines, and power outages in some areas.

This has been the wettest start to the year ever recorded in the Sacramento area -- which has now exceeded a foot above normal for rainfall since Oct. 1, 2016, according to ABC News' analysis.

Some residents of the region are preparing for the possibility of another evacuation of the region surrounding Oroville, according to the Sacramento Bee, but the water has nevertheless been lowered to a safe level.

ABC News' Max Golembo and Daniel Peck contributed to this report.