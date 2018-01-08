Record-breaking cold waning but Midwest, East bracing for more snow, ice

A new storm system is set to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of the Midwest and East today, meteorologists said.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Despite a break from the record-setting cold, the National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for parts of those regions, warning that icy weather could create slippery road conditions.

Julie Jacobson/AP

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

The storm could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to some parts of Michigan, Ohio and into Pennsylvania, New York and New England, meteorologists said.

Kathy Willens/AP

To the south, an icy mix could bring a glaze of ice to eastern Kentucky, Tennessee and northern Georgia this morning.

In Atlanta, which typically avoids much freezing weather, the National Weather Service said residents had begun to report “slick spots” in areas where light freezing rain began to fall early today. Total ice accumulations of less than one-tenth of an inch are predicted.

Parts of Interstate 75 were shut down in northern Georgia because of crashes and icy roads, which apparently contributed to a major pileup the Varnell Police Department tweeted about this morning.

Major Accident....30-40 cars Interstate 75 north exit 345... — Varnell Police Dept (@VarnellPD) January 8, 2018

The storm is not forecast to be a major one, but it could cause hazardous and difficult travel conditions in parts of the Midwest and East, the National Weather Service said.