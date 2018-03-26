Search for suspect in cop attempted murder who escaped from Denver hospital

Mar 26, 2018, 10:42 AM ET
PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the Denver Police Department and released on March 22, 2018, shows Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez.PlayDenver Police Department via AP
WATCH An urgent manhunt continues for a man suspected of attempted murder in Colorado

An urgent manhunt continues in Denver for an attempted murder suspect who escaped during a trip to the hospital, police said.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales, 23, is accused of running from sheriff's deputies when he was was being taken to his appointment at Denver Health Medical Center on the morning of March 19, Denver Police said.

PHOTO: Police say they are still following up on leads as they search for Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, a man accused of attempted murder who escaped, March 26, 2018, from Denver Health Medical Center. ABC News
Police say they are still following up on leads as they search for Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, a man accused of attempted murder who escaped, March 26, 2018, from Denver Health Medical Center.

Venzor-Gonzales is accused of the attempted first-degree murder of a Denver police officer, authorities said. He is also suspected of abducting his ex-girlfriend and her baby last year, according to ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver.

PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the Denver Police Department and released, March 22, 2018, shows Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez who was jailed while facing charges including attempted murder of a police officer.Denver Police Department via AP
This undated photo provided by the Denver Police Department and released, March 22, 2018, shows Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez who was jailed while facing charges including attempted murder of a police officer.

This is the second time Venzor-Gonzales has run from authorities, according to KMGH.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and a $10,000 reward is available for information leading to his arrest.

PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the Denver Police Department and released on March 22, 2018, shows Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez.Denver Police Department via AP
This undated photo provided by the Denver Police Department and released on March 22, 2018, shows Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez.

Police described Venzor-Gonzales as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Venzor-Gonzales or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Comments