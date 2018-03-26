Search for suspect in cop attempted murder who escaped from Denver hospital

An urgent manhunt continues in Denver for an attempted murder suspect who escaped during a trip to the hospital, police said.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales, 23, is accused of running from sheriff's deputies when he was was being taken to his appointment at Denver Health Medical Center on the morning of March 19, Denver Police said.

ABC News

Venzor-Gonzales is accused of the attempted first-degree murder of a Denver police officer, authorities said. He is also suspected of abducting his ex-girlfriend and her baby last year, according to ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver.

Denver Police Department via AP

This is the second time Venzor-Gonzales has run from authorities, according to KMGH.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and a $10,000 reward is available for information leading to his arrest.

Denver Police Department via AP

PLZ RT: $10,000: That's how much you could earn for information leading to the arrest of Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales. The suspect is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him or know his whereabouts, call 720-913-7867. #Denver pic.twitter.com/NCXGPxu7zE — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 23, 2018

Police described Venzor-Gonzales as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Venzor-Gonzales or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911.