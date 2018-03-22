Seth Meyers: Trump's calling Putin like flaunting a mistress in America's face

Comedian Seth Meyers poked fun at President Trump for congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, calling it the political equivalent of an unfaithful husband flaunting a mistress in his wife's face.

"With all the questions swirling around Trump right now, you'd think he'd be eager distance himself from Russian President Vladimir Putin," Meyers said Wednesday on "Late Night."

"Talking with Putin right now would be like cheating on your wife and then posing for a picture with the woman you cheated with. And, oh, right, he did that too," Meyers added, pointing to a picture of Trump and adult entertainer Stormy Daniels, who's claimed she had an affair with Trump. "I forgot who we were talking about for a second."

AP Photo

The joke came just days after the president announced that he'd called Putin to congratulate him on his recent electoral victory, reportedly going against direct orders from his national security team, which urged him not to.

Trump also said he planned to meet with Putin in the "not too distant future."

Guess whether Trump is distancing himself from Russia? Seth takes #ACloserLook. https://t.co/Fmvrv9EkoE — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 22, 2018

"Given Russia's election meddling and their recent chemical attack in the UK, you'd think now would be a bad time to cozy up to Putin," Meyers said, noting that the White House had "specifically made a point of saying Trump had no intention of calling Putin to congratulate him."

"They told him not to congratulate Putin, and instead he invited Putin to a get-together," Meyers said. "That's like if your wife says, 'Your buddy, Carl, creeps me out. I don't want him hanging around here anymore, and you say, 'OK, totally got it ... I asked him to move in with us.'"