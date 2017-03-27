Severe storms bring golf ball-sized hail to Texas

A severe storm brought gigantic hail to parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Sunday.

The storm also delivered heavy rain and winds as high as 65 miles per hour in some areas in the Southern Plains.

Several cars with severe hail damage in the Kroger parking lot in Bartonville on FM 407 ?? #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/gqoLxfa1wB — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) March 27, 2017

Social media users posted images of shattered car windows and comparisons of the hail next to oranges and golf balls.

The largest hail report was from Denton, Texas, where residents reported softball-sized hail of about 4.25 inches in diameter.

There were 70 reports of severe weather on Sunday, with about 57 hail reports across the Southern Plains.

Everybody after the storm: "oh no let's go check for hail damage!" Little bro: "nah imma work on my short game with these free golf balls" pic.twitter.com/8HS4PoxB50 — Tanner (@TannerDio) March 27, 2017

The storm is now moving east toward to the Mississippi River valley, spanning from Mississippi to Indiana. That area will be at an enhanced risk for severe storms on Monday, with very large hail and damaging winds possible.

ABC News’ Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.