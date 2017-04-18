Sheriff's deputy shot in Oklahoma, suspect at large

Apr 18, 2017, 11:32 AM ET
VIDEO: Authorities in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, are searching for the gunman who shot a Logan County sheriffs deputy, Oklahoma City police said.PlayKWTV / KOTV
Authorities in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, are searching for the gunman who shot a Logan County sheriff's deputy, Oklahoma City police said.

The suspect allegedly stole a car and fled after the shooting, police said.

The condition of the sheriff's deputy was not immediately clear.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.