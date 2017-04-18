Sheriff's deputy shot in Oklahoma, suspect at large

Authorities in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, are searching for the gunman who shot a Logan County sheriff's deputy, Oklahoma City police said.

The suspect allegedly stole a car and fled after the shooting, police said.

The condition of the sheriff's deputy was not immediately clear.

UPDATE: The Logan County shooting suspect is described as a white male wearing a black shirt with tattoos on his neck. 1/2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

UPDATE: Police have located the Logan County shooting suspect vehicle near County Rd 76/Jaxton Rd. northeast of Guthrie. 1/2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

