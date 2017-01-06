At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport; Suspect in Custody

Jan 6, 2017, 2:17 PM ET
Nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort LauderdaleÃ¢??Hollywood International Airport in Florida.PlayABC News
WATCH Special Report with David Muir: Injuries Reported After Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

At least five people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, official sources told ABC News.

A suspect is in custody, a senior federal official said.

The Broward County sheriff said there were multiple deaths and eight people were injured.

The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which was evacuated.

ABC News/Google Earth
Mass shooting in Ft Lauderdale Florida

Nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort LauderdaleÃ¢??Hollywood International Airport in Florida.ABC News
Nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort LauderdaleÃ¢??Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.