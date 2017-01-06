At least five people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, official sources told ABC News.

A suspect is in custody, a senior federal official said.

The Broward County sheriff said there were multiple deaths and eight people were injured.

The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which was evacuated.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Everyone evacuated off neighboring plane after reported shooting in baggage. We’re sitting on tarmac. Florida! pic.twitter.com/4h5kRTECso — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 6, 2017

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.