Shooting at Colorado Walmart, 'multiple parties down,' police say

A shooting took place at a Walmart in Colorado, police said Wednesday evening.

"Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area," tweeted the Thornton Police Department at 6:27 Mountain Time.

At 7:35 p.m. Thornton Police Department tweeted, "At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime scene. We will update as info becomes available."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.