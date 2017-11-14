Shooting reported at Northern California elementary school

An active shooter situation was reported at a Northern California elementary school today, a school official said.

Injuries, but no deaths, were reported at the Rancho Tehama School, an elementary school in Corning, about 130 miles north of Sacramento, said Ann Bates, administrative assistant to the superintendent of the Corning Union Elementary School District.

But police said today's incident spanned other shooting scenes involving multiple victims, and that three deaths, including the shooter, stemmed from the shootings. Additional details about the shooting scenes were not immediately available.

Police said a number of students were taken to the hospital.

Enloe Hospital has received four patients: three students and one adult, all in unknown conditions, a hospital official said.

One father, Coy Ferreira, told ABC Redding, California, affiliate KRCR-TV he was dropping his daughter off for kindergarten shortly before 8 a.m. local time when he heard what sounded like a firecracker.

A school employee ran out and yelled for the children to get inside the classrooms because someone was shooting at the school, Ferreira said.

That’s when he ran into a classroom and multiple shots came through the classroom windows, hitting one student, he said.

Another student in a neighboring room was also shot, Ferreira added.

About 100 students attend the school, which is on lockdown, Bates, the administrative assistant, said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.