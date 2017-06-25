Structures across the U.S. -- including city halls, bridges, and skyscrapers -- are bathed in rainbow lighting this weekend in honor of LGBT Pride.
June is internationally recognized as Pride Month, and many cities -- including New York City -- are hosting Pride marches on Sunday.
From New York City's Empire State Building to Minnesota's Lowry Bridge to San Francisco City all, cities of all sizes are gushing with Pride. And overseas, U.S. embassies and consulates are also paying tribute to LGBT Pride.
Here, a round-up of the some of the most colorful structures lighting up their respective cities -- and social media.
EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, NEW YORK CITY
Look up tonight at 11PM for our music-to-light show synced to @DeadandCompany’s encore performance at @CitiField! Listen along on @Q1043. pic.twitter.com/62cujJ6isN— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) June 24, 2017
THE MONTROSE BRIDGES, HOUSTON
We're turning the bridge lights rainbow for Houston #PrideWeek starting Sunday! https://t.co/nHfHizDrtk pic.twitter.com/5xo7PVqiv7— Montrose Houston (@MontroseHTX) June 16, 2017
MACY'S HERALD SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY
LOWRY BRIDGE, HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA
Tonight, June 24, the Lowry Bridge will be lit rainbow colors for the Twin Cities Pride Festival. #TCPride pic.twitter.com/IGd33GfxXb— Hennepin County (@Hennepin) June 24, 2017
BANK OF AMERICA BUILDING, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA
Lighting our @BofA_News HQ building in #CLT to kick off PRIDE month #BofAPride pic.twitter.com/odLBdcK5FI— Andrea Smith (@AndreaSmithCLT) June 2, 2017
CHRISTOPHER STREET, NEW YORK CITY
Something exciting is happening on Christopher St! #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/02iLMCbETY— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) June 25, 2017
TRUMP HOTEL, CHICAGO
Trump Hotel In Chicago Lit Up In Rainbow Colors For Pride https://t.co/yUSmuI0wrr via @NewNowNext #gay #LGBT pic.twitter.com/uys5tJR7Q5— Gayety (@Gayetyco) June 23, 2017
HEIGHTS HS LIBRARY, HOUSTON
Happy PRIDE Houston! @ghostofHHS @heightsgsa #HeightsHS pic.twitter.com/RDR0mzefAf— Heights HS Library (@HeightsHSLib) June 24, 2017
ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER, NEW YORK CITY
This weekend, #OneWTC will be light up rainbow for the 2017 #NYCPrideParade and #prideweek ??????@NYCPrideMarch @NYCPride pic.twitter.com/OztXjOdVO5— One World Trade (@OneWTC) June 24, 2017
CITY HALL, NEW YORK CITY
City Hall dressed in Pride for the weekend. #NYCPride2017 pic.twitter.com/tMrlp605CQ— City of New York (@nycgov) June 25, 2017
U.S. CONSULATE, TORONTO, CANADA
This was such a nice sight. The US Consulate in Toronto has a massive pride flag on their building pic.twitter.com/fXGcMvCDQS— ?Anders' Girlfriend? (@ElenaLoweski) June 13, 2017
U.S. EMBASSY, NEW DELHI, INDIA
We’re celebrating #LGBTPrideMonth at U.S. Embassy New Delhi by lighting our building in the rainbow colors of #Pride. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/PrEzdm5M0d— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 5, 2017
CITY HALL, PORTLAND, MAINE
Portland, ME City Hall lit up for Pride week. ?? #Pride2017 #PortlandME #proud #rainbowlights #bestlittlecity #cityhall #pridemaine pic.twitter.com/gh1rpGb4wA— jennymccarthy (@jennylmccarthy) June 15, 2017