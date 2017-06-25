Skyscrapers, city halls, bridges across US lit up in honor of LGBT Pride

Jun 25, 2017, 2:45 AM ET
PHOTO: San Francisco City Hall lit up for LGBT Pride on June 24, 2017.Play@diablademi/Twitter
Structures across the U.S. -- including city halls, bridges, and skyscrapers -- are bathed in rainbow lighting this weekend in honor of LGBT Pride.

June is internationally recognized as Pride Month, and many cities -- including New York City -- are hosting Pride marches on Sunday.

From New York City's Empire State Building to Minnesota's Lowry Bridge to San Francisco City all, cities of all sizes are gushing with Pride. And overseas, U.S. embassies and consulates are also paying tribute to LGBT Pride.

Here, a round-up of the some of the most colorful structures lighting up their respective cities -- and social media.

EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, NEW YORK CITY

THE MONTROSE BRIDGES, HOUSTON

MACY'S HERALD SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY

LOWRY BRIDGE, HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

BANK OF AMERICA BUILDING, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

CHRISTOPHER STREET, NEW YORK CITY

TRUMP HOTEL, CHICAGO

HEIGHTS HS LIBRARY, HOUSTON

ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER, NEW YORK CITY

CITY HALL, NEW YORK CITY

U.S. CONSULATE, TORONTO, CANADA

U.S. EMBASSY, NEW DELHI, INDIA

CITY HALL, PORTLAND, MAINE