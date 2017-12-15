More snow on the way for the East Coast, Great Lakes

Dec 15, 2017, 6:04 AM ET
Cleveland received a few inches of snow on Thursday and will receive more through Saturday.PlayWEWS
WATCH More snow, frigid cold for Midwest, Northeast

Two storm systems will bring snow from the Great Lakes to the Northeast Friday into this weekend.

One storm system will bring more snow Friday from Minnesota to Michigan and into western New York and Pennsylvania, where a lake effect snow warning has been issued.

Also, a coastal storm system will move from the mid-Atlantic to southern New England coast Friday afternoon into the evening bringing a swath of accumulating snow from Washington, D.C. to New York City and into Boston.

Two storm systems are located in the East on Friday evening.ABC News
Up to 3 inches of snow could fall from the mid-Atlantic states to southeastern New England. Up to 14 inches of snow is possible from a lake effect snow band in western New York and Pennsylvania. Also, a general area of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected from Minnesota to Michigan.

Widespread snow is likely through Saturday, with western New York looking at over a foot of snow.ABC News
Cold weather will linger through Sunday, especially in the Northeast.

The coldest wind chills will be found in the Northeast and New England on Saturday morning, when some readings will be below zero.

Wind chills temperatures will be in the teens and low-20s across the East on Saturday morning.ABC News
Gusty winds for California

• A dry area of low pressure will be moving through California later today into Saturday brining more gusty winds to the area!

Wind advisories, fire weather watches and red flag warnings stretch from the Mexican border to Northern California.

Advisories are in effect across California on Friday.ABC News
Late Friday through this weekend, winds will gust from 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts near 50 mph possible.

Winds will hover around 20 to 30 mph on Saturday with gusts up to 50 mph in Southern California.ABC News
