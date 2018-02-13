Southwest storm bringing snow to Rockies, rain to Arizona, New Mexico

After another dry spell, California and much of the Southwest is finally getting some much-needed rain and snow.

The storm system in the Southwest is expecting to continuing spinning through Wednesday morning before it moves offshore. Another system is expected to bring additional precipitation into the Pacific Northwest.

This new storm system will move south through the Rockies and merge with another in the Southwest, bringing substantial rain to the areas including Phoenix and Albuquerque.

Southern Arizona and parts of New Mexico are expected to get the heaviest rainfalls, with more than 1 inch possible. California, over the next few days, may only see a quarter of an inch as it remains unusually warm. Parts of the Rockies should see quite a bit of snow.

Much of the Upper Midwest and far Northeast is again experiencing frigid conditions this morning.

A February thaw appears to be on the way from the Great Lakes to the Midwest by Wednesday or Thursday. Temperatures in snowy Chicago and Minneapolis could reach the 40s tomorrow, about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

By Thursday, a core of warm are will move into the South and Northeast, pushing highs in some parts into the upper 60s or 70s and the mid-50s in New York and Boston.