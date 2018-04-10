'Start Here' podcast: Major decisions

It's Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Sights on Syria

He condemned them on Twitter and he condemned them through his staff. Yesterday, President Donald Trump condemned alleged chemical attacks by Syria in front of the nation.

ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl says the president is trying to reconcile a desire to display strength with his intentions to remove U.S. troops from the country.

2. Trump fumes over Cohen raids

The FBI surprised Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen on Monday in a raid on his home and offices. Agents seized records and files dating back to 2013, as well as electronic devices. Trump blasted the raid “as an attack on our country” and hinted at firing special counsel Robert Mueller, but ABC News correspondent Aaron Katersky tells us why this is such a unusual and aggressive move by the FBI.

Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE

3. Zuckerberg goes to Washington

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is suiting up to testify before Congress about the company he built from scratch and its privacy policies.

He admitted in prepared testimony released Monday that Facebook has been "used for harm," including to spread "fake news" and "hate speech," and to allow "foreign interference in elections."

Zuckerberg said Facebook is open to making changes, but ABC News congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tells us that may not be enough for lawmakers who are set to grill him on Capitol Hill.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

4. Frustrations in Flint

The Flint water crisis technically ended two years ago. It was 2014, of course, when officials found dangerous levels of lead in the water, but residents of Flint, Michigan, have been able to come to bottled water stations and pick up free water to drink, cook and bathe.

But Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced that starting today, the state is done providing those bottles.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver tells "Start Here" that residents still don’t believe the tap water is safe to drink.

Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP

5. Equal pay for equal work? Not quite yet.

Today is Equal Pay Day, but experts say the concept remains more aspiration than reality for most American women.

Maggie Koerth-Baker, with our partners at FiveThirtyEight, says the numbers haven’t changed much since 2000; the top 10 highest paid jobs in America are still dominated by men, while the bottom are basically all women.

