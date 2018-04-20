'Start Here' podcast: Dear diary

It's Friday, April 20, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Memos and McCabe

Last night, the Justice Department sent unclassified versions of the memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote about his interactions with President Donald Trump to Capitol Hill.

And that's not the only huge headline that came out of the Justice Department yesterday.

As the No. 2 at the FBI, and even for a brief period as acting director, Andrew McCabe was in charge of the men and women of the bureau. Now, he faces a possible criminal investigation and prosecution.

ABC's Mike Levine says McCabe could be in big trouble for an alleged "lack of candor" toward federal investigators.

Eric Thayer/Reuters, FILE

2. Walking out for gun control

It was 19 years ago today that two students walked into Columbine High School in Colorado and opened fire. That means that out of all of the high school students in America right now, none of them likely had been born when that massacre happened. They don't know a world without school shootings.

Today, for the second time in two months, thousands of students across the country will walk out of school. Once again it's being led by high school students. But these organizers are not from Stoneman Douglas High -- they're from Connecticut. And they're trying to show the effort to stop school shootings reaches way beyond Parkland, Florida.

Lane Murdock, the 16-year-old who organized the walkout, tells us that it could be a historic day.

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock

3. Turning Texas blue?

It's a question every year, mainly posed by Democrats and very eager political reporters: Could Texas, a Republican stronghold, turn blue?

A new poll from Quinnipiac shows just three points of separation between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke. So what does it mean for the Lone Star State?

Galen Druke with our partner FiveThirtyEight says Democrats shouldn't get overly excited by this poll.

AP

4. 'A Hidden America'

In the last year, you've heard shocking tales of sexual harassment from Hollywood, to Olympic sports, to Capitol Hill. People who'd never shared their stories were suddenly making their experiences public.

Now, we’re not just hearing from movie stars and gold medalists, we're hearing about millions of women, from all walks of life, dealing with sexual harassment in their everyday lives.

Over the last several months, ABC's Diane Sawyer has been traveling the country and listening to their stories. She tells us what to expect from her special report, “My Reality: A Hidden America."

Watch "My Reality: A Hidden America," a special report by ABC News' Diane Sawyer for "20/20" airing on Friday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET

ABC News

5. Duckworth delights with child

Earlier this month, Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, became the first senator to give birth while in office. And on Thursday, in an historic moment, she brought her baby to the Senate floor.

ABC News' Ali Rogin tells us that this moment shows that "the women of the Senate have arrived."

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for free at Apple Podcasts -- also available on TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio and the ABC News app.

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.