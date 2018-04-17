New storm moving across country with snow, gusty winds

Apr 17, 2018, 7:10 AM ET
Crews in Oakland, Calif., were left to shovel hail off the streets after a storm rolled through on Monday, April 16, 2018.PlayKGO
WATCH New storm moving across country with snow, gusty winds

As one storm moves out of the Northeast, a new storm is already hitting the West Coast hard with hail in the San Francisco Bay area, snow in the mountains and gusty winds. Now the storm is moving east.

Winter storm watches, warnings and advisories are in place for more snow in the already hard-hit Midwest.

The storm is moving out of California on Tuesday and moving into the Rockies, bringing damaging winds for the Southwest and snow in the mountains.

The storm is moving into the Rockies on Tuesday morning.ABC News
By Wednesday morning, the storm system will move into the Midwest, bringing a swath of heavy, wet April snow from the Dakotas into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

The system will move into the Midwest by Wednesday morning.ABC News
Chicago and Milwaukee will see some snow falling by the Wednesday evening rush as the storm system moves farther east. The heaviest snow accumulations will be north of Chicago.

The heaviest snow will fall north of Chicago on Wednesday night.ABC News
On Thursday morning, the storm system moves into the Northeast. It will bring snow to northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, upstate New York and into New England. Gusty winds and rainy, chilly conditions are expected from New York City to Boston.

The snow and rain will move into the Northeast in time to wreck the morning commute on Thursday.ABC News
The heaviest snow will be in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, where up to 8 inches could accumulate through Wednesday.

Several inches of snow are also possible Thursday in inland portions of the Northeast from western Pennsylvania into upstate New York and New England.

Snowfall totals will be heaviest in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, as well as upstate New York.ABC News
