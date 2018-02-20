Storms battering Midwest as East Coast warms up

While parts of the Rockies have seen 30 inches of snow the last few days, other parts of Utah have seen 22 inches, creating white-out conditions and leading to more than 200 accidents just in the northern part of the state.

Northern Minnesota saw about 15 inches of snow, and the State Patrol on Monday reported 388 crashes that caused 35 injuries. Heavy ice accumulation plagued a region stretching from Northern Iowa into central Wisconsin.

A complex storm system is moving east this morning out of the Rockies, and from Texas to Michigan more rain, snow and flooding is expected.

Thirty states are under storm alerts this morning.

This morning, heavy rain will stretch from New Mexico to Michigan, as ice is again a concern in the Midwest.

Flooding will continue to be a huge concern over he next several days, as systems will form along the storm's frontal boundary.

Heavy rain will continue Thursday morning from Texas into the Ohio Valley.

Through Friday, rainfall could exceed half a foot in parts of northern Texas and into the Mississippi Valley. Parts of Colorado through the Great lakes may see a foot of snow.

Record highs are soon expected from Texas to Florida to Maine. Temperatures today could break records in cities including Pittsburgh, Louisville, Washington and Tampa.

Temperatures may be even warmer on Wednesday, with many East Coast highs nearing 70 as far north as Boston.