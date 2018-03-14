Students across the country and around the world to take part in National School Walkout today

Mar 14, 2018, 4:01 AM ET
PHOTO: Glenwood Springs High School students hold a walkout and demonstration in front of the high school in support of the Parkland, Fla., shooting victims and against the NRA, in Glenwood Springs, Colo., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP, FILE
Glenwood Springs High School students hold a walkout and demonstration in front of the high school in support of the Parkland, Fla., shooting victims and against the NRA, in Glenwood Springs, Colo., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

Students across the country and around the world are expected to take part in a National School Walkout today in a call on Congress to pass tighter gun control laws.

The ENOUGH National School Walkout will be held this morning -- exactly one month after the mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people and sent shock waves across the nation.

The event will be at 10 a.m. across every time zone and last 17 minutes -- one minute for each of the victims gunned down in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

PHOTO: A senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School weeps in front of a cross and Star of David for shooting victim Meadow Pollack while a fellow classmate consoles her at a memorial by the school in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 18, 2018.Jonathan Drake/Reuters
A senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School weeps in front of a cross and Star of David for shooting victim Meadow Pollack while a fellow classmate consoles her at a memorial by the school in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 18, 2018.

PHOTO: Mourners hold flowers during the funeral for Peter Wang at Kraeer Funeral Home in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 20, 2018.Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP
Mourners hold flowers during the funeral for Peter Wang at Kraeer Funeral Home in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 20, 2018.

Over 2,000 walkout events are registered. Walkouts will take place across the nation, from Maine to Maryland, from North Dakota to North Carolina, and even in Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Groups from around the world have also registered, from countries as far as Australia, Israel, Switzerland, Germany and Mexico.

PHOTO: Taconic High School students march around the running track during a rally during a walkout at the schools athletic field in Pittsfield, Mass. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, FILE
Taconic High School students march around the running track during a rally during a walkout at the school's athletic field in Pittsfield, Mass. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Everything to know about the National School Walkout on March 14

The walkout is organized primarily by young people working with Women’s March Youth Empower. Those behind the Women’s March also ran the anti-Trump Women’s March demonstrations in January 2017.

Women’s March Youth Coordinator Tabitha St. Bernard Jacobs, one of the few adult allies guiding the students in the youth-led movement, told ABC News ahead of the event that while the walkout was sparked by the Florida school shooting, the event is about calling out gun violence.

PHOTO: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staff, teachers and students return to school greeted by police and well wishers in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018.
SLIDESHOW: Heartbreaking photos from the Parkland school shooting

St. Bernard Jacobs said it is a way to shed light on the type of gun violence that exists not just in schools, but everyday gun violence, like shootings that impact minority communities or devastate cities like Chicago.

The walkout's goal is "to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship," according to the event.

St. Bernard Jacobs stressed that this is not a protest against schools but it is a way to encourage school administrators to help students "amplify their voices."

PHOTO: More than 2,000 students walked out of Green Hope High School in Cary, N.C. on Feb. 28, 2018 calling for political change to try to end school gun violence.Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, FILE
More than 2,000 students walked out of Green Hope High School in Cary, N.C. on Feb. 28, 2018 calling for political change to try to end school gun violence.

How participants spend those 17 minutes of the walkout is up to them and what is best for their own environment, St. Bernard Jacobs said. Some people are doing a lie-in, while others are holding rallies, she said.

At Columbine High School in Colorado, where two students opened fire in April 1999, killing 12 of their fellow students and a teacher, student leaders said they plan to walk out at 10 a.m.

The students said they'll stay on school grounds and listening to student speakers at the Columbine shooting memorial on campus, according to the district. After 17 minutes, they'll return to class; students who choose not to participate will remain in class during the walkout, according to the district.

Students abroad are also eager to take part.

Izzy Harris, a student at The American School in London, said students at her school, including herself, will walk out "to demonstrate that the U.S. government needs to make changes to their gun laws."

"Although we are not directly affected in the U.K., a number of us are American and have many connections to the U.S.," she told ABC News via video.

PHOTO: Bailey Middle School students run to the front of the school to begin a gun control protest on in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2018.Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Bailey Middle School students run to the front of the school to begin a gun control protest on in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2018.

PHOTO: Students from Montgomery Blair High School march down Colesville Road in support of gun reform legislation, Feb. 21, 2018 in Silver Spring, Md.Win McNamee/Getty Images
Students from Montgomery Blair High School march down Colesville Road in support of gun reform legislation, Feb. 21, 2018 in Silver Spring, Md.

While many school districts are supportive of the protests, some schools from Pennsylvania to Georgia have reportedly threatened to discipline students participating in walkouts.

In Plainfield, Illinois, where some students plan to walk out, doing so will come with a guideline.

Students who want to participate in the walkout also must attend an after-school discussion with state legislators to discuss issues that relate to school violence, like the political process, school safety, gun control and what influences politicians, Plainfield School District Superintendent Dr. Lane Abrell told ABC News.

A student who walks out but does not attend the discussion with state legislators will get a 1-hour detention, Abrell said.

Abrell said the walkout "in my opinion ... doesn't really solve the issue," and the meeting with local legislators is a way for students who genuinely are passionate about the cause to learn how school violence issues can be solved.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said schools can punish students for missing class for walkouts, but the punishment should only be because students are missing school -- it cannot be a harsher punishment because the students participated in a protest.

Dozens of colleges and universities have said they won't penalize applicants who are peaceful student protesters.

ABC News' Connor Burton, Doug Lantz and Andy Fies contributed to this report.

Comments