Stuffed cow saves boy in fall from second-floor window

Many children have a favorite stuffed toy they keep close, and for a 2-year-old boy in Massachusetts, that devotion paid off.

Eduardo Jose Luis Gomez was clutching his large, stuffed cow when he fell 16 feet out a second-floor window to the concrete below.

“It’s a good distance and luckily for him, you know, the stuffed animal did absorb most of the impact,” Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief John Quatieri told the ABC affiliate in Boston, WCVB-TV.

Conscious and alert after the fall, Gomez was held at Massachusetts General Hospital for observation and is expected to be OK.

A toy story with a happy ending.