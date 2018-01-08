Suspect crashes NJ Transit police SUV into Hoboken Terminal: Officials

Jan 8, 2018, 9:47 AM ET
PHOTO: A suspect jumped into a New Jersey Transit police SUV and drove it into the doors of the Hoboken Terminal building, Jan. 8, 2018. ABC
A suspect jumped into a New Jersey Transit police SUV and drove it into the doors of the Hoboken Terminal building, Jan. 8, 2018.

A suspect jumped into a New Jersey Transit police SUV this morning and drove it into the doors of the Hoboken Terminal building, a major New York City area transportation hub, officials said.

No injuries were reported from the incident, which took place around 8 a.m., NJ Transit said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charges are pending, NJ Transit said.

The waiting room doors were damaged, but train service is not impacted.

Comments