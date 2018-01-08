A suspect jumped into a New Jersey Transit police SUV this morning and drove it into the doors of the Hoboken Terminal building, a major New York City area transportation hub, officials said.
No injuries were reported from the incident, which took place around 8 a.m., NJ Transit said.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and charges are pending, NJ Transit said.
The waiting room doors were damaged, but train service is not impacted.
Couldn't enter Hoboken terminal waiting room and was a little confused because it looked fine, then got around to the ferry terminal and saw this (that's the ferry entrance to the waiting room). Hope everyone is okay. @HiddenHoboken pic.twitter.com/AoolHSQtU2— Karen Bischer (@kbischer) January 8, 2018