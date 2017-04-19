If you’re dining out in Manhattan, be sure to keep your belongings close.

Police on the Upper East Side are searching for two suspects who have stolen purses at multiple New York City restaurants.

On April 18, the NYPD 19th precinct tweeted out a video showing two male suspects sitting behind a woman as one gently slides the woman’s purse off the back of her chair, under the table and into the hands of his partner. The incident took place at the Via Quadronno restaurant on E. 73rd Street.

NYPD told ABC News in an email that the video was captured at 6:49 p.m. and is the fifth incident in a string of similar thefts. The first incident occurred on Dec. 1, 2016, when a 32-year-old female reportedly had her wallet stolen.

“The suspects are targeting purses hanging on the back of chairs and removing property from inside, such as a wallet,” the NYPD said.

Via Quadronno owner Paolo Della Puppa told ABC’s New York station WABC, “Obviously, these people didn’t know we have cameras. They are highly recognizable. I mean, how stupid can you be?”

The NYPD is asking anyone with tips or leads on this case to contact 800-577-TIPS.