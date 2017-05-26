SUV crashes into Milwaukee home after jumping curb

A woman driving a Jeep told police she blacked out prior to hitting a curb, sending her SUV through the air and straight through a brick wall in Milwaukee early Thursday morning.

The Jeep landed inches away from a man sleeping inside.

"To me it was like an explosion," the man told ABC-affiliate WISN. "I didn't know if it was a fire, explosion. I didn't know what was going on."

The driver, as well as the man, identified only as Theo, were not injured.

Milwaukee city inspectors still need to determine if the duplex is safe to live in, but significant damage to the building can be seen.

Milwaukee Police told ABC News the driver could be cited for inattentive driving.