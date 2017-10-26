Tampa police release new video of person of interest in 3 killings

Police in Tampa today released extended surveillance video of a person of interest who they believe may have some knowledge of the three slayings over 11 days that have terrorized the residents of Seminole Heights.

The surveillance footage is at times in color, and is captured from various angles.

Police are zeroing in on the person of interest who’s walking and, at times, running through the street "very close to the first homicide” where at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 9, college student Brian Mitchell, was shot and killed at a bus stop by his home.

Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa was shot in the evening while attempting to meet up with a friend, police say.

Two days elapsed before Hoffa’s remains turned up in a vacant lot located at New Orleans Avenue East.

Then on Oct. 19, at 8 p.m., Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot to death on North 15th Street as he got off a bus at the wrong stop.

Naiboa’s death marked three slayings in less than two weeks. Police say they believe the killings are linked.

"We believe this is the same person we saw walking just moments earlier," Police Chief Brian Dugan said today during a news conference. "He is running in the other direction. ... We believe this is the same person, once again, running away from the scene of the shooting."

In multiple clips, the slender individual who is wearing pants and a hooded windbreaker is witnessed flipping a cellphone with the right hand.

Then in another chunk of the almost two minutes of footage, the same person is looking at the phone.

Dugan cautioned the public that the reason to pursue the person in the video is to drum up leads in a case that has stalled.

"We are not saying this person is a suspect," Dugan said. "We believe this person saw or heard something that could be a key to solving these murders. We believe this person has ties to the neighborhood."