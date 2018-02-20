Teen caught on camera bringing gun to entrance of Philadelphia school

Feb 20, 2018, 9:17 AM ET
PHOTO: A teenager, at the entrance of Frederick Douglass Mastery Charter School, is wanted for bringing a gun to the school, Feb. 15, 2018, in Philadelphia.Philadelphia Police
A teenager, at the entrance of Frederick Douglass Mastery Charter School, is wanted for bringing a gun to the school, Feb. 15, 2018, in Philadelphia.

One day after the mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, a teenager in Philadelphia was caught on camera bringing a gun to a school entrance.

The incident took place at about 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Frederick Douglas Mastery Charter School, the Philadelphia police said.

The unknown teenager is seen trying to open the door but it's locked.

He tries knocking, but then turns around and leaves.

No shots were fired, police said.

The suspect, believed to be between the ages of 13 and 16, is wanted for firearms violations, police said.

