Teen taking driver's exam crashes into test office

Mar 25, 2018, 4:20 AM ET
A teen in Minnesota plowed into the drivers testing office while taking her exam on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.Buffalo Police Department
A teen in Minnesota plowed into the driver's testing office while taking her exam on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

A Minnesota teen's driving exam came to a crashing halt last week as she plowed into the testing office.

The 17-year-old accidentally had the car in drive instead of reverse as she was trying to back out of a parking spot in front of the test location in Buffalo, Minnesota, last Wednesday.

The result -- besides a failed exam -- left the nose of the silver SUV in the front of the building.

"The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle and building," Buffalo police said.

The 60-year-old woman administering the test was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver's only injury was to her pride.

Police said no charges are pending.

