A teen who was seen hugging a police officer in a photo that went viral during 2014 protests over the police-involved shooting death of Michael Brown has been reported missing after several members of his family died in a horrific car crash.

Five people have been confirmed dead after the SUV they were in went off a cliff near Mendocino in Northern California, on Monday, The Associated Press reported.

Search and rescue teams continue to look for Devonte Hart, 15, and his siblings, 16-year-old Hannah Hart and 12-year-old Sierra Hart, according to The AP. Their parents, Jennifer and Sarah Hart, and three of their siblings died in the crash.

California Highway Patrol via AP

Devonte Hart was seen in a photo taken on Nov. 25, 2014 hugging a police officer as tears streamed down his cheek during protests in Portland, Oregon, over Brown's death in Ferguson, Missouri, and a grand jury's failure to indict the officer who shot him. The poignant photo was taken during a national outcry over police brutality.

The boy, who was 12 at the time, was carrying a sign at the demonstration that said "free hugs," prompting the Portland police officer to ask him if he would "get one of those." The moment was then captured by freelance photographer Johnny Nguyen.

Johnny Nguyen

Devonte Hart was the adoptive son of Jennifer and Sarah Hart, ABC Portland affiliate KATU reported.

The family is from just outside Woodland, Washington, a suburb of Portland, according to KATU. They appeared to have embarked on a short trip because many of their belongings, along with their chickens and a family pet, were still at their home, AP reported.