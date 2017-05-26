Tennessee woman battling rare cancer marries high school sweetheart

May 26, 2017, 11:44 AM ET
Doctors recently told Ronda Mager she only had days to live.PlayWATE
WATCH High school sweethearts marry following cancer diagnosis

Two high school sweethearts finally got their chance to say “I do,” but their wedding didn’t happen the way they expected.

Ronda Mager was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, one year ago. Doctors recently told her she only had days to live.

“I ask God every day, why,” her husband Matthew Mager said to ABC affiliate WATE-TV.

Bride shares special dance with man who saved her from cancer

Strangers arrange free wedding in 2 days for bride with mother dying of cancer

Ronda and Matthew, who live in Knoxville, Tennessee, have been together for 10 years and have two children. A big wedding was always something the couple dreamed of, but it wasn’t financially possible.

“I brought her home and I fulfilled what I promised to her, that we’re getting married,” Matthew told WATE.

The family continues to pray for a miracle but are grateful for the time they have left with Ronda. “If it’s a week or a year or the rest of her life, I’m thankful for that time,” Matthew said.