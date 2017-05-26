A 67-year-old man was hospitalized after thieves dressed as construction workers robbed a jewelry store in New York City, police said.

According to the New York City Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery at Court Street Jewelers in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday night around 5:30 p.m. Detectives determined that three men had entered the jewelry store, brandished a handgun and assaulted the 67-year-old male employee before making off with approximately $800,000 worth of jewelry, gold and cash. They said one man remained outside the store during the robbery as a lookout.

The employee suffered a laceration to his head and was transported to a local hospital in fair condition, police said.

According to ABC station WABC in New York City, police said the three men inside were dressed as construction workers, while their lookout was clad in a white protective Tyvek suit and used an umbrella to obstruct the view into the store.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing, police said.