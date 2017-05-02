United CEO Oscar Munoz appeared at a Capitol Hill hearing this morning, telling the House Transportation Committee that his airline “will do better” as federal lawmakers grilled him and other industry executives over recent dust-ups between U.S. airlines and their customers.

Apologizing for last month’s incident that left a passenger bloodied, Munoz said today, “The reason I’m sitting here today is because on April 9, we had a serious breach of public trust.”

“No customer should be treated the way Mr. Dao was,” referring to Dr. David Dao.

Munoz went on to talk about a series of changes the airline had introduced in response to the incident.

“We will do better,” the United CEO said.

Worldwide criticism of United began last month when a passenger, Dr. Dao, was recorded on video being dragged off a plane to make room for airline employees.

United and Dao's attorney last week announced a settlement had been reached. The airline has repeatedly apologized to Dao for the incident.

The settlement includes a provision that the amount remain confidential, Dao's attorney, Thomas A. Demetrio, said in a news release.

Demetrio and the United CEO both described the settlement as "amicable."

Munoz was joined today by several of his airline industry colleagues, including the senior vice president of customer experience of American Airlines, the senior vice president of external relations at Alaska Airlines and the executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Southwest Airlines.

United Airlines President Scott Kirby accompanied Munoz.