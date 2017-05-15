President Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said the unprecedented global cyberattack that has hit more than 200,000 hospitals, corporations, government agencies and other organizations in 150 countries sends an "urgent call for collective action" by governments throughout the world.

Bossert said that the attack, which is expected to be found in more computers Monday as people around the world log in at work, hit FedEx, but is so far under control in the U.S.

Worldwide, the so-called "WannaCry" attack that emerged Friday, has affected hundreds of thousands of computers by exploiting vulnerabilities in software.

"[The attack] is an urgent call for collective action" to guard against future cyberattacks, Bossert said.

With this attack, when a person logs into a computer, the screen is locked, and a link appears urging the user to pay a ransom of $300 or more to have his or her data restored.

Experts are still trying to determine who launched the so-called "ransomware" attack, and Bossert acknowledged that "attribution is difficult" at this point.

"We haven't ruled out that this is a state attack," Bossert said.

He added that the U.S. government does not recommend paying the ransom and warned that making a payment to the hackers doesn’t guarantee that you'll get access to your computer files.